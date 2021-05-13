Costway Memorial Day Sale: Up to 37% off + extra 10% off

Shop discounts on ceiling fans, portable air conditioners, grills, icemakers, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "MEMO10" to save an extra 10%. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 52" Vintage Ceiling Fan Light for $125.95 after code (a low by $14).
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop and save on select grills, patio furniture, electronics, home items, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the ISUMER Portable Charcoal Grill for $24.64 (low by $7).
Writing supplies start around a buck, fitness equipment starts at $4, office basics start at $2, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.) Pickup is available on most items.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Apply coupon code "DN91638542" to get the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Costway
- In Beige.
- can be installed on cement wall and brickwork
- rust-resistant aluminum construction
- adjustable from 40° to 100°
Apply coupon code "DNLAWN" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Costway
- roller diameter of 6"
- steel handle
- Model: 59147283
If your yard and/or garden need some attention, Costway has a selection of garden supplies to help you get it into shape. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 53-Gallon Portable Collapsible Rain Barrel Water Collector for $43.95 (low by $40).
Apply code "DN32160485" to save $25. Buy Now at Costway
- push or tow
- 44" x 35.5" x 12"
- uses water for weight
- steel construction
