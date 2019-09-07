Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Costway offers the Medical Adjustable Shower Chair / Bath Seat for $56.95. Coupon code "DNBA7006" cuts that to $51. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Crest Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste 3-Pack for $3.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and $2 under the price at your local store today. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of its Revly, Solimo, and Amazon Elements vitamins and supplements. Plus, take an extra 5% off when checking out with Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Kids' Hanging Hammock Swing Seat in several colors (Orange pictured) for $26.95. Coupon code "DNOP3006" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Rolling Computer Desk with Printer Shelf for $87.99. Coupon code "DNHW510703" cuts that to $60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Costway offers the 24" Round Pub Dining Bar Table for $74.95. Coupon code "DNHW52901" cuts that to $70. With free shipping, that's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway 5.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $74.95. Coupon code "DNEP23501" cuts the price to $70. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $92.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $79.04. With free shipping, that's $6 under what you'd pay at Costway direct and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in August. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Freestanding Bike Stand for $67.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $54.39. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last month's mention, $77 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 1-Person Elevated Folding Tent with Carry Bag in Green for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
