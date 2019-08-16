- Create an Account or Login
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Loveseat Patio Canopy Swing in Coffee for $85.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $68.79. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $10 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set in Grey for $569.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $79.35 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $40 under last month's mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $119.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $154.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $119.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $111.99. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $17 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 2,030-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $84.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll bag $10.05 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points and with free shipping, that's $19 under our April mention, $27 off, and the best price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Wall Mount Wine Rack with Glass Holder and Storage Shelf for $55.95. Coupon code "DNHW57399" drops the price to $53. With free shipping, that's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $18 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $18 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $87. Buy Now
