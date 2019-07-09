New
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Loveseat Patio Canopy Swing for $85.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $68.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- 41" x 18.5" seat
- 250 lb. weight capacity
- waterproof canopy
- steel frame
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$144 $270
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $37 Rakuten points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $236 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
- Loveseat
- Two chairs
- Coffee table with glass top
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Amazon · 1 day ago
Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella
$95 $157
free shipping
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- cross base (weights not included)
- easy-open cantilever lift system
- 360° rotation
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Suncast 22-Gallon Storage Seat Box
$30
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Suncast 22-Gallon Storage Seat Box in Taupe for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- hinged lid and supports up to 250 lbs
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Kreg Jig K5 Starter Kit
$119 $200
free shipping
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Kreg Jig K5 Starter Kit for $149. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $119.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Deal ends July 8. Buy Now
- built-in storage wings
- swiveling dust collection port
- quick release pin
- screw kit
- 3" wood project clamp
- Model: K5_K15
Costway · 6 days ago
Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors
$85 $119
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors for $94.85. Coupon code "DNHW53867" cuts the price to $85. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- adjustable shelf
- tempered glass
- measures 41.9" x 13.0" x 24.6"
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $107.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now
- measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Costway · 4 days ago
Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack
$38 $55
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Walmart · 4 days ago
Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse
$40 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
