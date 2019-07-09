New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$108 $135
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $107.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now
- measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Amazon · 4 days ago
Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set
$125 $150
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
Features
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Amazon · 4 days ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Furinno Jaya End Table One
$14 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Furinno Jaya End Table One for $13.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- measures 19" x 20" x 16"
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table
$144 $164
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table in Craftsman Oak Finish for $143.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- measures 43" x 19.5" x 19"
- Model: 420011
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
New
Rakuten · 50 mins ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago (although that included $30 in Rakuten points), $179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
- Model: EP22894RE
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Costway · 6 days ago
Costway Steel Closet Organizer System
$66 $87
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Steel Closet Organizer System for $68.95. Coupon code "DNHW587011" drops that to $66. With free shipping, that's $4 under our February mention, $21 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 71"
- includes 3 hanging rods, 3 large shelves, and 2 small shelves
- powder-coated steel construction
Rakuten · 3 wks ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Costway · 4 days ago
Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump
$49 $69
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump for $54.95. Coupon code "DNAP2073" cuts the price to $49. With free shipping, that's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- hypoallergenic flocking top
- 330-lb. capacity
- carrying bag
