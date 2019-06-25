New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
$108 $135
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $107. 99. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Details
Comments
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $122. Buy Now
Tips
- Matched at Hayneedle
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16" x 40" leaves
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Furinno Jaya End Table One
$14 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Furinno Jaya End Table One for $13.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- measures 19" x 20" x 16"
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table
$144 $164
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table in Craftsman Oak Finish for $143.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- measures 43" x 19.5" x 19"
- Model: 420011
Amazon · 4 days ago
Zinus Juliet Wood Dining Table
$58 $90
free shipping
Amazon offers the Zinus Juliet Wood Dining Table in Espresso for $57.97 with free shipping. That's a savings of $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw this same table with two accompanying benches for $113 in our mention from last week). Buy Now
Features
- pine wood construction
- measures 45” x 28” x 29”
- Model: OLB-DT-A29
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$61 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $71.70. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $60.94. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chair
2 for $48 $60
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chairs in several colors (Black pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "FDW12" drops that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $17, although we saw it for $3 less in April. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable headrest cushion
- powder-coated steel frame
- Model: ZC-H062
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway Rattan Wicker 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set
$144 $180
free shipping
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Rattan Wicker 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set in Black for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $46. Buy Now
Features
- 43" x 24" x 31" loveseat
- two 23" x 24" x 31" chairs
- 34" x 18" x 15" coffee table with tempered glass top
- 2" seat cushions
- Model: HW54690BK
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine w/ Drain Pump
$149 $179
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine with Drain Pump for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $148.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 7.7-lb. capacity
- 3 water level choices
- 5 programs
