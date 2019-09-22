Personalize your DealNews Experience
Costway offers its Costway Kids' Hanging Hammock Swing Seat in several colors (Orange pictured) for $26.95. Coupon code "DNOP3006" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Patio Folding Chairs 2-Pack in Brick Red for $81.95. Coupon code "DNHW54418" drops that to $78. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed in Vanilla for $220 with free shipping. That's $29 under our mention from five days ago, $180 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Foldable Shopping Basket in Black or Silver for $37.95. Coupon code "DNTL349888" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Rolling Computer Desk with Printer Shelf for $87.99. Coupon code "DNHW510703" cuts that to $60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway 3-Tier Wood Nightstand for $75.95. Coupon code "DNHW56726" cuts the price to $72. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the 24" Round Pub Dining Bar Table for $74.95. Coupon code "DNHW52901" cuts that to $70. With free shipping, that's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $92.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $79.04. With free shipping, that's $6 under what you'd pay at Costway direct and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in August. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last month's mention, $77 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 1-Person Elevated Folding Tent with Carry Bag in Green for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Adjustable Aluminum Trekking Pole 2-Pack for $21.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $17.59. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
