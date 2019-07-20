Costway · 59 mins ago
$35 $39
free shipping
Costway offers their Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table for $38.95. Coupon code "DNHW5924511" cuts it to $35. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
- load capacity up to 55 pounds
- adjustable from 25.5" to 40.5"
- rolling casters
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 days ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Wayfair · 10 hrs ago
Sobro Smart Coffee Table
$1,299 $1,899
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in White/Black or Black for $1,299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $600 today. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
Features
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Amazon · 5 days ago
Walker Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table
$245 $379
free shipping
Amazon offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $244.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $134. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same in a different color
Features
- measures 55" x 35" x 30"
- butterfly leaf
- Model: OWTEXBR
Amazon · 5 days ago
Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set
$125 $136
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price
Features
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors
$85 $119
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors for $94.85. Coupon code "DNHW53867" cuts the price to $85. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable shelf
- tempered glass
- measures 41.9" x 13.0" x 24.6"
Costway · 6 days ago
Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack
$38 $55
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Costway · 2 days ago
Costway 69" Metal Clothes Stand
$32 $44
free shipping
Costway offers the 69" Metal Clothes Stand for $43.99. Coupon code "DNHW5400411" cuts that to $32. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- eight hooks
- steel base w/ sand & stone filling
Ends Today
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Costway Portable Air Conditioner Cooler Fan
$100 $120
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Portable Air Conditioner Cooler Fan for $119.99. Coupon code "COS20" cuts that to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 7.5-hour timer
- three fan modes
- 8-liter water tank
- two ice crystal boxes
Walmart · 6 days ago
Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse
$40 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
