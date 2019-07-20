Costway · 59 mins ago
Costway Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table
$35 $39
free shipping
Costway offers their Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table for $38.95. Coupon code "DNHW5924511" cuts it to $35. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
  • load capacity up to 55 pounds
  • adjustable from 25.5" to 40.5"
  • rolling casters
  • Code "DNHW5924511"
  • Expires 7/20/2019
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
