Costway Hanging Mirrored Jewelry Cabinet
$62 $67
free shipping

Costway offers its Costway Hanging Door or Wall Mirrored Jewelry Cabinet with LED Light in White for $66.95. Coupon code "DNHW589241" cuts that to $62. With free shipping, that's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in December. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 12" x 3.5" x 51"
  • lined shelves for earrings, 16 hooks for bracelets, 50 ring slots
  • 4 additional storage shelves
  • Code "DNHW589241"
  • Expires 8/10/2019
