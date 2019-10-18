Personalize your DealNews Experience

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Costway
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. (Similar Samsonite bags go for $60 or more elsewhere.) Shop Now at Sam's Club
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. It comes in Black or Black/Orange. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 under our July mention, $130 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the best outright price we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in July. Buy Now at Costway
That's $29 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Costway
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $11 less than other storefronts charge. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $15 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month with $10 in Rakuten credit. Buy Now at Rakuten
