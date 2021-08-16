Costway Freestanding Punching Bag with Stand & Boxing Gloves for $59
Costway Freestanding Punching Bag with Stand & Boxing Gloves
$59 $76
Make this the lowest price we could find by $7 by applying coupon code "DN46321598". Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • 4 heights from 55" to 62" height range
  • 70.5-lb. sand capacity
  • 19" base diameter
  • 28L water capacity
  • 6 suction cups on base
  • includes boxing gloves with ventilation holes
  • Code "DN46321598"
  • Expires 9/11/2021
