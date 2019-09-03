Personalize your DealNews Experience
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $92.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $79.04. With free shipping, that's $6 under what you'd pay at Costway direct and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in August. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Stanford 6-Piece Sectional Sofa in Black for $1,499 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $149.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $300 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $121, although other retailers charge $1,865.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Harper & Bright Designs 3-Piece Sectional Sofa in Brown for $727.40. Coupon code "FAUXFARMHOUSE25" cuts the price to $545.55. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's $182 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $35. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors (Marble pictured) for $235.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under last week's mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $234.99. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Kids' Hanging Hammock Swing Seat in several colors (Orange pictured) for $26.95. Coupon code "DNOP3006" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last month's mention, $77 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 1-Person Elevated Folding Tent with Carry Bag in Green for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Adjustable Aluminum Trekking Pole 2-Pack for $21.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $17.59. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
