Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Stanford 6-Piece Sectional Sofa in Black for $1,499 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $149.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $300 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $121, although other retailers charge $1,865.) Buy Now