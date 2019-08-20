- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.52 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $28. Buy Now
FirstSelection Direct via Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off and tied with last week's mention as a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Flash Furniture Harmony Series Leather Recliner Loveseat in Brown for $309 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Case Andrea Milano Bonded Leather Double Recliner Sofa for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
Mirage via Rakuten offers the Finejo 3000-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $96.45. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $77.16. Plus, you'll bag $11.55 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $29 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $41, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 15.
Update: It's now $84.79 after coupon and comes with $12.60 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 2,030-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $84.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll bag $10.05 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points and with free shipping, that's $19 under our April mention, $27 off, and the best price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set in Grey for $569.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $79.35 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $40 under last month's mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $119.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
