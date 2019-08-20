- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Container Furniture Direct Charlotte Mid Century Modern Tufted Convertible Sleeper Sofa in Beige for $250 with free shipping. That's $86 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $28. Buy Now
FirstSelection Direct via Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off and tied with last week's mention as a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Flash Furniture Harmony Series Leather Recliner Loveseat in Brown for $309 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two BestOffice Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Office Chairs for $85.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $68.79. With $3 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw a pair for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the Best Office Hydraulic Swivel PU Leather Bar Stools 2-Pack in Black for $74.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $59.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $89 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $32.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Wall Mount Wine Rack with Glass Holder and Storage Shelf for $55.95. Coupon code "DNHW57399" drops the price to $53. With free shipping, that's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its 3-Tier Living Room Side Table with Storage Shelf for $52.95. Coupon code "DNHW61403" cuts that to $48. With free shipping, that's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
