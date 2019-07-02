Costway · 56 mins ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
  • table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
  • adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
  • 132-lb. max weight
  • suitable for indoor & outdoor use
  Code "DNHW61399"
  Expires 7/2/2019
