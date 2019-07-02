Costway · 56 mins ago
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Details
Comments
Wayfair · 3 days ago
Sobro Smart Coffee Table
$1,299 $1,414
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $1,299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Features
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Target · 1 mo ago
Pillowfort Single Modern Nightstand
$64
pickup at Target
$16 off and the best price we could find
Target offers the Pillowfort Single Modern Nightstand in White for $63.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. It measures about 23" x 16" x 16".
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $122. Buy Now
Tips
- Matched at Hayneedle
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16" x 40" leaves
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Lifetime 24" Folding Side Table
$28
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $10
Home Depot offers the Lifetime 24" Folding Side Table in Brown for $27.98. Choose in-store
Update: The price has increased at Home Depot; however, Amazon still offers it for the same price with free shipping.
Costway · 2 wks ago
Costway Anti-Slip 4-Step Folding Ladder
$44 $59
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Anti-Slip 4-Step Folding Ladder for $58.99. Coupon code "DNTL33011" drops that to $44. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 17.5" x 34.3" x 49"
- 330-lb. max weight capacity
Costway · 3 days ago
Bentwood Accent Coffee Table with Storage Bag
$35 $47
free shipping
Costway offers the Bentwood Accent Coffee Table with Storage Bag for $36.95. Coupon Code "DNHW60311" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- made of birch wood
- measures 19" x 18" x 22"
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper
$40 $46
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper for $45.95. Coupon code "DNHW58970" drops the price to $40. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway · 5 days ago
Costway Stainless Steel Electric Warming Tray with Glass Top
$33 $37
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Stainless Steel Electric Warming Tray with Glass Top for $36.95. Coupon code "DNEP235791" drops the price to $33. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 15.5" x 12.5"
- 180-watt
- 2 side cool-touch carry handles
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $48 in Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $47.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
