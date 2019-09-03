Personalize your DealNews Experience
Costway offers the Costway Foldable Shopping Basket in Black or Silver for $37.95. Coupon code "DNTL349888" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Wall Mount Wine Rack with Glass Holder and Storage Shelf for $55.95. Coupon code "DNHW57399" drops the price to $53. With free shipping, that's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Dreamline Aqua 48" x 58" Hinged Frameless Tub Door in Brushed Nickel or Chrome for $289.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Home & Cook takes up to 85% off a selection of All-Clad factory-second cookware during its VIP Factory Seconds Sale. (Enter your email address to view the sale.) Plus, you'll also get an extra 20% off a single item plus free shipping. (It doesn't require a coupon, but it will only apply if there's one item in your cart.) That's the strongest discount we've seen on these items in well over a year. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Costway offers its 3-Tier Living Room Side Table with Storage Shelf for $52.95. Coupon code "DNHW61403" cuts that to $48. With free shipping, that's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Bathroom Freestanding Storage Cabinet w/ Single Door for $53.95. Coupon code "DNHW570761" cuts that to $51. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $17 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $1.43 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, that's tied with our July mention as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $34 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Touch-Free Motion Sensor Trash Bin Set for $82.99. Coupon code "COS18" cuts that to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
