Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway Foldable Aluminum Kick Scooter
$45 $62
free shipping

Costway offers the Costway Foldable Aluminum Kick Scooter for $48.95. Coupon code "DNSP36263" cuts that to $45. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now

Features
  • adjustable height from 35" to 41"
  • rear brakes
  • 220-lb. weight capacity
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNSP36263"
  • Expires 8/31/2019
