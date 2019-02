Ending today, Rakuten offers the Costway Ergonomic PU Leather Mid-Back Executive Office Chair in Dark Brown for $92.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to. Plus, you'll get $11.10 in Rakuten Super Points. With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's the best price we could find by $23. It features pneumatic gas lift height-adjustment and 360° swivel.Note: This coupon can only be used once per account. (You must be logged in to redeem it.)