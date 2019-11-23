Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Costway · 35 mins ago
Costway Electric Wireless Spin Spray Mop Sweeper
$94 $106
free shipping

Costway offers its Electric Wireless Spin Spray Mop Sweeper for $105.95. Coupon code "DNEP23888" cuts it to $93.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • 440ml water tank
  • adjustable pole from 36" to 48"
  • adjustable angle up to 90 degrees
  • rotating spray mop with up to 250 rotations per minute
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEP23888"
  • Expires 11/23/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Costway Costway
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register