Costway · 49 mins ago
Costway Digital Flat Recessed Wall Safe
$76 $105
free shipping

Costway offers this Digital Flat Recessed Wall Safe for $75.95 via coupon code "DNHW50957". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "DNHW50957".
Features
  • Open with secret PIN code or included keys
  • Two shelves separate the space inside the safe
  • Time out period gives better protection after 3 incorrect combination attempts
  • Runs on 4 x AA-size (1.5 V) batteries (not included)
  • Inside tamper-proof hinges
  • Constructed of thick solid steel
  • Mounts inside wall, recessed to keep safe hidden
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/18/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
