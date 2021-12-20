Costway offers this Convertible Futon Sofa Bed in Brown for $439. Coupon code "DN60487523" cuts it to $380. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
- three adjustable backrest angles
- split back design allows independent adjustment of the tilt on both sides
- overstuffed backrest
- curved armrests
- solid wood frame
That is a savings of $519. Buy Now at Home Depot
- faux-leather upholstery
- sofa measures 82" x 41"
- loveseat measures 36" x 41"
- Model: GS2900-2PC
Save on a choice of over 360 sofas, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Claremont 44.9" Fabric 2-Seater Sofa for $309.12 (low by $70).
It's the lowest price we could find by $87, although most retailers charge at least $484. For further comparison, it's $2 drop from our October mention. Buy Now at Home Depot
- functions as a sofa, lounger, or bed
- measures 74" x 38" x 35.4" as a sofa or 74" x 45.5" x 17.7" as a bed
- adjustable arm wings
- wood frame & chrome steel legs
- Model: SC-NLS-S3-F28-BK
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Saddle Brown (pictured) or Black.
- pocketed coil high density wrapped seat cushions
- tapered wood legs
- 35" x 76" x 32"
- Model: 9006-912
Apply coupon code "DN42907683" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Costway
- In Gray or Brown.
- automatic drain pipe
- adjustable temperature
- LED display
- Model: 42907683
Apply coupon code "DN42930578" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Costway
- In several colors (Beige pictured).
- adjustable non-slip handrail
- anti-rust aluminum alloy frame
- Model: 42930578
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Costway
- includes carry bag & 1 die
Apply coupon code "DN27510346" to make this a low by $3, although most charge $125 or more. Buy Now at Costway
- 6- and 18-hour timers
- 200 lights
- requires 6 AA (not included)
- Model: 27510346
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- measures 49”x 27”x 42”
- 265-lbs. weight capacity
- includes remote control, phone holder, & safety key
- Model: SP37038NY
Apply coupon code "TOOLSALE01" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tools Empire via eBay.
- playing areas, long slide, climbing wall, and ball pit
- comes with carrying bag, stakes, and repair kit
- Model: OP70397
Apply coupon code "DN90472165" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Costway
- In Green or Black.
- measures 55" x 26" x 26"
- steel frame
- 13" pneumatic tires
- Model: 90472165
Use coupon code "DN65247910" for a low by $7. Buy Now at Costway
- 5-, 10-, and 15-lb. kettlebells
- HDPE, cement-filled design
- Model: 65247910