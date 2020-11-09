Coupon code "DN05284716" drops it to the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- 2.2-liter water reservoir
- low water and ice indicators
- detachable ice basket
- scoop
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Apply coupon code "8OVSMOKF" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- 6 power levels
- double burner
- handles
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Save on patio furniture, outdoor play, tents, and more. Shop Now at Costway
Coupon code "DNTL33880" drops the price to $13 less than we found elsewhere. Buy Now at Costway
- measures 21.5" x 33" x 62.5" unfolded
- 330-lb. weight capacity
- handrails
Apply coupon code "DNSP36899" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Costway
- low noise
- foldable design
- 12 preset programs
- Model: 93576042
Apply coupon code "DNHW50807" for a savings of $44 off list price. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in Wine, Black, or Red.
- 4 programmed optional speed modes
- remote control
- Model: 08423519
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Costway via Amazon.
- 850-Watts
- stainless steel tub
- up to 10-lbs. large capacity
- Model: 23598-CYPE
That's $13 less than our mention from last month, and a savings of $46 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sportstorms via eBay.
- 4 wheels
- 4 holes for ground stakes
- foot pump
- drain hose
- towel rack
- Model: OP70582
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Salonvalue via eBay.
- PU leather
- 8 massage modes
- 15/30 minute timer function
- Model: HW64114
