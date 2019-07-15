Costway · 47 mins ago
$85 $119
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors for $94.85. Coupon code "DNHW53867" cuts the price to $85. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable shelf
- tempered glass
- measures 41.9" x 13.0" x 24.6"
Details
Comments
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $107.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Whitmor 3-Drawer Storage Chest
$50 $70
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Whitmor 3-Drawer Storage Chest in Grey for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- viewable windows
- magnetic lift-up front
- measures 33.5" x 17.5" x 15"
Wayfair · 14 hrs ago
Wayfair 4th of July Blowout
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
Wayfair takes up to 75% off select furniture, rugs, lighting, bedding, and more during its July 4th Blowout. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping. Shop Now
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Steel Closet Organizer System
$66 $87
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Steel Closet Organizer System for $68.95. Coupon code "DNHW587011" drops that to $66. With free shipping, that's $4 under our February mention, $21 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 71"
- includes 3 hanging rods, 3 large shelves, and 2 small shelves
- powder-coated steel construction
Costway · 4 days ago
Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump
$49 $69
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump for $54.95. Coupon code "DNAP2073" cuts the price to $49. With free shipping, that's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- hypoallergenic flocking top
- 330-lb. capacity
- carrying bag
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago (although that included $30 in Rakuten points), $179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
- Model: EP22894RE
Rakuten · 3 wks ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
