Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Costway BMW MINI Hatch 12-volt Ride-On
$119 $300
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Costway via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "TOYS15" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $11.89 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • sits 1 rider between the ages of 3 and 6
  • up to 40 minutes of riding per full charge (includes 2 batteries)
  • MP3 input
  • parental remote control
  • safety belt, horn, and side mirrors
  • Model: TY324106BK
  • Code "TOYS15"
  • Published 29 min ago
