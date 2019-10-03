Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
It's the best price we've seen and $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on new and refurbished lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in March. Buy Now at Costway
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $183 and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the best even before the points.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Rakuten
