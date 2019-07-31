Costway offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.95. Coupon code "DNHW5799111" cuts that price to $47. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
- measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6'' flat
- Model: HW57991BE
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Challiman Bar Stool 2-Pack in Rustic Brown for $45.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than you'd pay from Ashley Furniture direct. Deal ends at 3pm ET. Buy Now
- faux-leather upholstery
- tufted details
- measures 49.5” x 15.75” x 19.25”
- Model: D307-124
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Pinnadel Swivel Bar Stool in Light Brown for $68.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Deal ends at 3pm ET. Buy Now
- 360° swivel
- Measures 19.5" x 19.5" x 43.25"
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Costway offers their Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table for $38.95. Coupon code "DNHW5924511" cuts it to $35. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
- load capacity up to 55 pounds
- adjustable from 25.5" to 40.5"
- rolling casters
Costway offers the 69" Metal Clothes Stand for $43.99. Coupon code "DNHW5400411" cuts that to $32. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- eight hooks
- steel base w/ sand & stone filling
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
