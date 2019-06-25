New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$44 $55
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair for $54.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Flat it measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6''
- Model: HW57991BE
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Sectional Sofa
$600
free shipping
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey or Black/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $248. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ashley Furniture Bladen Contemporary Plush Upholstered Sofa
$332 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Bladen Contemporary Plush Upholstered Sofa in Coffee Brown for $332.44 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- measures 36" x 90" x 30"
Macy's · 4 days ago
Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ Chaise
$2,999 $5,585
$200 shipping
Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise in Argento Stone Ivory or Smoke Grey for $2,999 plus $200 for shipping. That's $2,586 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $200 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- available with right or left-facing arms
- measures 124" x 124" x 32"
- one reclining piece
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Pyle Home Theater Audio Receiver Sound System
$78 $88
free shipping
Today only, ATHQ via Rakuten offers the Pyle Home Theater Audio Receiver Sound System for $87.99. Coupon code "ATH10P" cuts the price to $77.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth
- 2.1 channel audio amp design
- USB flash & SD memory card readers
- 3.5mm input jack
- FM radio with digital LCD display
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $48 in Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $47.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Costway 1,0000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier
$216 $266
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 1,0000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier for $265.99. Coupon code "COS50" cuts the price to $215.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now
Features
- 11'' to 5' exhaust hose
- 24-hour on/off timer
- 400-square feet coverage
- window kit
- remote control For easy temperature
- fan speed And timer adjustments
Costway · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
