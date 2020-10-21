Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway 9.8-ft. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$199 $219
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNSP37089" for a savings of $123 off list price. Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • Also available in 10-ft. for $207.95 and 11-ft. for $226.95 after the same coupon.
Features
  • 30" wide, 6.5" thick
  • non-slip deck
  • double-layer PVC
  • adjustable paddle from 63" to 83"
  • manual air pump
  • safety leash
  • removable fin
  • storage backpack
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNSP37089"
  • Expires 10/21/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Costway Costway
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register