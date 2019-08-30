New
Costway 800W Folding Electric Treadmill
$166 w/ $25 Rakuten points
free shipping

Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 800-watt Folding Electric Treadmill in Black for $205.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $165.99. Plus, you'll bag $24.75 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $25 under yesterday's mention, $54 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now

Features
  • multi-function LED display
  • monitors heart rate, speed, distance, time and calories
  • Model: SP35309
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 8/30/2019
