Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 800-watt Folding Electric Treadmill in Black for $205.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $165.99. With free shipping, that's $14 under last month's mention, $40 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Yoga Arch Workout Wheel for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ainfox via Walmart offers its Ainfox Adjustable Power Tower with Dip Station for $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Xterra Fitness ERG200 Rower in Black for $179. Clip the $20 off coupon on the product page to cut it to $159. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20 and the best deal we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $161.74. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 44-Bottle Wood Wine Rack for $54.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $43.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Rolling Computer Desk with Printer Shelf for $87.99. Coupon code "DNHW510703" cuts that to $60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Foldable Shopping Basket in Black or Silver for $37.95. Coupon code "DNTL349888" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
