Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 800-watt Folding Electric Treadmill in Black for $205.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $165.99. With free shipping, that's $30 under our April mention, $40 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • multi-function LED display
  • monitors heart rate, speed, distance, time and calories