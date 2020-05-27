New
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Costway 8ft. Outdoor Galvanized Steel Storage Shed w/ Sliding Door
$523 $654
free shipping

Save $131 off list price on this very utilitarian style shed. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Features
  • Corrosion Resistance
  • Ridge reinforced Walls and Wide double doors
  • 8-foot x 8-foot
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Google Shopping Costway
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
Don't do it, for multiple reasons. It Will corrode. The doors won't slide smoothly. Assembly will be tedious ( a million screws).
14 min ago