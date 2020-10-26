New
Costway 8 Water Level Portable Compact Washing Machine
$207 $247
Costway offers the Costway 8 Water Level Portable Compact Washing Machine for $246.95. Coupon code "DNEP24697" cuts that to $206.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

  • 9.92-lb. capacity
  • digital timer
  • clear lid
  • stainless steel inner tub
  • 10 washing programs
  • Code "DNEP24697"
  • Expires 10/26/2020
