Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier for $280
Costway · 17 mins ago
Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier
$280 $500
free shipping

Costway offers its Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier (one unit) for $350. Apply coupon code "DN40692381" to slice that to $280. Even better, free shipping applies. Deal ends June 30. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • It can cool up to 230 square feet
  • Air flow of 300m³/h
  • Multifunctional Modes
  • 2 Adjustable Speeds
  • Timer
  • Remote control
  • Onboard controls too
Details
  • Code "DN40692381"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
