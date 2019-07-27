New
Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway 72" Adjustable 5-Level Metal Storage Shelf
$48 $54
free shipping

Costway offers its Costway 72" Adjustable 5-Level Metal Storage Shelf for $53.95. Coupon code "DNTL33815" cuts that to $48. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 36" x 16" x 72"
  • total weight capacity of 1925-lbs.
  • Code "DNTL33815"
  • Expires 7/27/2019
