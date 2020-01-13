Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway 66-Lb. Digital Food Scale
$35 $40
free shipping

That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • Use code "DNEP24028US" to get this discount.
Features
  • dual LCD display
  • waterproof weighing platform
  • measures 13.5" x 13" x 4"
  • Model: EP24028US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEP24028US"
  • Expires 1/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Costway Costway
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register