Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Costway 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$96 $144
free shipping

That's $10 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Costway via Google.
Features
  • The 200-watt brushless motor provides 2 different power modes
  • 6-Layer efficient filtration system
  • Dust cup and two sets of filters
  • 2500mAh detachable lithium battery
  • Wireless design and lightweight body
  • Equipped with a floor brush, a bristle brush and a 2-in-1 brush
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Google Shopping Costway
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register