Ends Today
Rakuten · 50 mins ago
Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set
$570 w/ $142 in Rakuten Points
free shipping

Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17.

Update: Now comes with $142.25 in Rakuten points. Buy Now

Features
  • 2 corner sofas
  • 1 armless sofa
  • 1 single armrest sofa
  • 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
  • 1 stool sofa
  • 5 seat cushions with black cover
  • 4 back cushions with black cover
  • Model: HW49858+
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Patio Furniture Rakuten Costway
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register