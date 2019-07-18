Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17.
Update: Now comes with $142.25 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Wayfair takes up to 60% off a selection of patio furniture, lighting, grills, decor, and more during its Patio Refresh Sale. Shipping starts at $4.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under yesterday's expired mention. It's also $76 off list, $5.30 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Loop in Space Grey/ Black for $429.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $389.99. With $7.95 for shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $42 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $45.) Buy Now
- Today only, you'll bag $85.58 in Rakuten points.
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
- Model: A1978
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
Costway offers their Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table for $38.95. Coupon code "DNHW5924511" cuts it to $35. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
- load capacity up to 55 pounds
- adjustable from 25.5" to 40.5"
- rolling casters
Costway offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.95. Coupon code "DNHW5799111" cuts that price to $47. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
- measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6'' flat
- Model: HW57991BE
