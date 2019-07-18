Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Wayfair offers the Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand for $355.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- 450-lb. capacity
- measures 95" x 95" x 95"
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Ending today, eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Prowler ST6 17.3" Laptop Backpack in Black for $44.99. Coupon code "EBAG6" drops it to $38.99. Plus, you'll receive around $7.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $74 off list, $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- padded compartment accommodates most laptops up to 17.3"
- multiple interior and exterior pockets, including a tablet pocket
- water-resistant finish
- TSA checkpoint friendly
- Model: 107402-1041
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply the code and get the points.
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 13
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
Costway offers their Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table for $38.95. Coupon code "DNHW5924511" cuts it to $35. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
- load capacity up to 55 pounds
- adjustable from 25.5" to 40.5"
- rolling casters
Costway offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.95. Coupon code "DNHW5799111" cuts that price to $47. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
- measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6'' flat
- Model: HW57991BE
