Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set in Grey for $569.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $509.99. With free shipping that's the lowest outright price we've seen and the best deal now by $100. (We saw it for $530 with $79 in points three weeks ago.) Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Kids' Hanging Hammock Swing Seat in several colors (Orange pictured) for $26.95. Coupon code "DNOP3006" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Patio Folding Chairs 2-Pack in Brick Red for $81.95. Coupon code "DNHW54418" drops that to $78. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Ending today, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $19). Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers the Xerox Phaser 6022/NI Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $75.65. With free shipping, that's $14 below our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $58.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Freestanding Bike Stand for $67.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $54.39. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $92.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $79.04. With free shipping, that's $6 under what you'd pay at Costway direct and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in August. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last month's mention, $77 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 1-Person Elevated Folding Tent with Carry Bag in Green for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
