Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 6-Foot Artificial PVC Christmas Tree
$30...or less
free shipping

That's $4 under what Costway charges direct. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Costway via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon "COS7" to get this price.
  • First time customers at Google Shopping can score it from Costway for $27.16 via code "NOVSAVE19."
  • available in White
  • includes metal stand
  • 650 tips
  • unlit
  • Model: CM19734
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
