Costway offers its Costway 5.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $74.95. Coupon code "DNEP23501" cuts the price to $70. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Target offers the Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59.95 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $25.) Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $55.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $9. (For further comparison, it's about $94 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Calphalon Perfect-Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker in Dark Stainless Steel for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $30.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $47.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10, although most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Kids' Hanging Hammock Swing Seat in several colors (Orange pictured) for $26.95. Coupon code "DNOP3006" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Foldable Shopping Basket in Black or Silver for $37.95. Coupon code "DNTL349888" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Rolling Computer Desk with Printer Shelf for $87.99. Coupon code "DNHW510703" cuts that to $60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Costway offers the 24" Round Pub Dining Bar Table for $74.95. Coupon code "DNHW52901" cuts that to $70. With free shipping, that's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $92.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $79.04. With free shipping, that's $6 under what you'd pay at Costway direct and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in August. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last month's mention, $77 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 1-Person Elevated Folding Tent with Carry Bag in Green for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Adjustable Aluminum Trekking Pole 2-Pack for $21.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $17.59. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
