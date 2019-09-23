Costway · 28 mins ago
Costway 5.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer
$70 $75
free shipping

Costway offers its Costway 5.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $74.95. Coupon code "DNEP23501" cuts the price to $70. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Features
  • detachable basket
  • dishwasher safe
  • variable temperature control
  • overheating protection
  • digital display
  • Code "DNEP23501"
  • Expires 9/23/2019
