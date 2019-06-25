New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
$266 w/ $53 in Rakuten points $306
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 5-Piece Wicker Rattan Patio Dining Set in Brown for $305.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to cut that to $265.99. With free shipping and thanks to the below points, that's $17 under our April mention, a savings of $93, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $53 in Rakuten points.
Features
- includes a table with tempered glass top, 4 chairs, and 4 cushions
- table measures 47.3" x 28"' x 29.5"
- steel frames
- Model: OP3423
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Patio Set
$144 w/ $29 in Rakuten points $180
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Patio Set in Mix Brown for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's $36 off and the lowest price we could find outside of other Costway storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $28.60 in Rakuten points.
Features
- includes a loveseat, 2 chairs, and glass-top coffee table
- steel frame
- thick seat cushion
- Model: HW57030
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Walmart · 1 day ago
BH&G Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights
from $60 $300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights in Navy or Red Clay, with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 9-foot for $59.99 ($70 off)
- 10-foot for $79.99 ($60 off)
- 11-foot for $99.99 ($200 off)
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated aluminum pole
- integrated solar LED lighting
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Aosom Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair
$52 with $8 Rakuten points $90
free shipping
Aosom via Rakuten offers the Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair in Grey for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. Plus, you'll bag $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's $6 under our February mention, $38 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated aluminum frame
- anti-UV water-resistant fabric
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella
$33
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella in several colors for $32.99. Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fade-resistant canopy
- steel frame
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 w/ $8 Rakuten Points $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. Plus, you'll get $8 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine w/ Drain Pump
$149 $179
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine with Drain Pump for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $148.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 7.7-lb. capacity
- 3 water level choices
- 5 programs
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Anti-Slip 4-Step Folding Ladder
$44 $59
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Anti-Slip 4-Step Folding Ladder for $58.99. Coupon code "DNTL33011" drops that to $44. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 17.5" x 34.3" x 49"
- 330-lb. max weight capacity
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper
$40 $46
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper for $45.95. Coupon code "DNHW58970" drops the price to $40. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
Costway 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Set
$93 $116
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Cushioned Patio Set for $115.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $92.79. With free shipping, that's $23 under our mention from two weeks ago, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
Today only, you'll also receive $13.80 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
- 2 cushioned chairs
- coffee table
