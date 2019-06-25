New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Costway 5-Piece Rattan Patio Dining Set
$266 w/ $53 in Rakuten points $306
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 5-Piece Wicker Rattan Patio Dining Set in Brown for $305.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to cut that to $265.99. With free shipping and thanks to the below points, that's $17 under our April mention, a savings of $93, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • Today only, you'll earn $53 in Rakuten points.
  • includes a table with tempered glass top, 4 chairs, and 4 cushions
  • table measures 47.3" x 28"' x 29.5"
  • steel frames
  • Model: OP3423
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
