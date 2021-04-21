Costway offers its 5-Piece Patio Cushioned Rattan Furniture Set for $529 via coupon code "DN21946308". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- 2 single seats
- 2 ottomans
- 6 seat cushiona
- 4 back cushions
- 1 loveseat
Save on a range of shade creators for your patio when you shop this sale.
Pictured is the Costway 10-Ft Patio Offset Cantilever Umbrella with Solar Lights for $169.95 ($43 off).
Coupon code "DN62591843" drops it to the lowest price we could find by $32.
- In several colors (Beige pictured).
- iron frame
- 2" diameter pole
- polyester canopy fabric
- 40 solar-powered LED lights
- hand crank and easy tilt system
Get the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DN13728609".
- In several colors (Beige pictured).
- crank lift
- vented canopy
- push-button tilt
- 1.5" diameter iron pole
- 18 built-in solar-powered LED lights
- Model: 13728609
Save $7 over the next best price we found.
- It's available in Red.
- Sold by Costway via Overstock.
- 180g waterproof polyester fabric
- hand-crank
- adjustable tilt
- 8.4 feet tall
- weighted base not included
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off.
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
That's $50 less than other stores charge for similar pergolas.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $161.99 shipping charge.
- 10x10 foot
- Cover adjusts to provide shade on 2 sides
- Model: A106000506
Save on over 300 items including reclining loungers, swing chairs, hammocks, and more.
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arlmont & Co. Nia Outdoor Porch Swing for
$329.99$319.99 ($290 off).
Save on seating, tables, pillows, and canopies.
- Pictured is the Teak Round Chat Table for $292.99 ($456 off).
- Shipping varies, but starts around $4. (Larger items will incur oversized delivery charges.)
If your yard and/or garden need some attention, Costway has a selection of garden supplies to help you get it into shape.
- Pictured is the Costway 53-Gallon Portable Collapsible Rain Barrel Water Collector for $43.95 (low by $40).
Save on around 50 items for home, garden, kitchen, and more.
- Pictured is the 24.5" x12.5" Elevated Planter Box for $59.95 ($20 off).
Save on bikes, rowers, chin-up bars, weight sets, and more.
- Pictured is the Costway Adjustable Incline Sit Up Bench for
$149.95 ($63 off)$139.95 ($73 off).
Shop and save on some of the best deals of the month.
- Pictured is the 10' Patio Outdoor Sunshade Hanging Umbrella without Weight Base $99.95 ($100 off)
Use coupon code "DN79015246" to get the lowest price we could find by $11.
- adjustable height from 47" to 60.5"
- heavy-duty base
- includes hand pump
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save a buck making it the lowest price we could find by $3.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- tear resistant
- water-repellent
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- includes canopy, 4 aluminum poles, 4 sand bags, 4 peg stakes, & carry bag
Apply coupon code "DNTENT3" for the best price we could find by $3.
- measures 10x9 feet
- 4 folding aluminum poles
- 4 sand bag anchors
- tear-resistant & water repellent
Apply coupon code "DN64708152" to make this a low by $50.
- LED display
- 22-lb. flywheel
- 286-lb. capacity
- aluminum alloy pedals
- aluminum water bottle
- fully adjustable saddle and handle bar
- Model: SP35307
