Rakuten · 31 mins ago
$144 $180
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 5-Piece Glass and Metal Dining Set in Black for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $36 outside of other Costway storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll earn $8.58 in Rakuten points.
Features
- table measures 47.3" x 27.5" x 29.3"
- PVC leather upholstery
- Model: HW52382+
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Costway · 3 days ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair
$44 $55
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair for $54.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Flat it measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6''
- Model: HW57991BE
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Amazon Brand Furniture
Extra 15% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
3rd-Gen. Google Chromecast
$28 $35
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the third-generation Google Chromecast Streaming Media Player in Charcoal for $35. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $28. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $4, although we saw it for $7 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Features
- supports video resolutions up to 1080p
- 2GB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless
- compatible with Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, more
- Model: GA00439-US
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $14 Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: It now yields $14.34 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine w/ Drain Pump
$149 $179
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine with Drain Pump for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $148.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 7.7-lb. capacity
- 3 water level choices
- 5 programs
