Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway 5-Foot Artificial Lighted Palm Tree
$48 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNHW67510" to get the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • 88 LED lights in warm white
  • UL certified transformer
  • 10” x 10” metal base
  • IP44 waterproof
  • 16.4-foot cord
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNHW67510"
  • Expires 2/20/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Decor Costway
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register