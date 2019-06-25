New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$68 $85
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 47" Folding Computer Desk for $84.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 47.2'' x 23.6'' x 29.6''
- MDF top and steel frame
- holds up to 400 lbs.
- Model: CYW50157
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Need 47" x 24" Computer Desk
$99 $139
free shipping
KSBD-Home via Amazon offers the Need 47" x 23.7" Computer Desk in Teak with Black Leg or Black for $99 with free shipping. That's a savings of at least $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 47" x 23.7" x 29.5"
- 1.2mm thick metal frame
- BIFMA certification
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Vivo 36" Standing Desk Converter w/ Keyboard Tray
$136 $232
free shipping
Vivo via Rakuten offers its Vivo 36" Standing Desk Converter with Keyboard Tray in Black for $169.99. Apply coupon code "OFFICE20" to cut that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's at least $24 less than you'd pay via another VIVO storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable height from 6" to 19.5"
- non-skid silicone padding
- sliding keyboard tray
- accessory storage slot
- Model: DESK-V000T
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Yaheetech Computer Desk
$46 $64
free shipping
Yaheetech via Amazon offers its Yaheetech Computer Desk for $63.99. Coupon code "AK7IVBRN" cuts that to $46.07. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- made of grade P2 particle board
- 1 drawer
- measures 41" x 20" x 32"
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $48 in Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $47.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Patio Furniture Set
$175
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Patio Furniture Set in Gray for $219.99. Coupon code "DNCOS45" cuts that to $174.99. With free shipping, that's $15 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal bow by $51.) Buy Now
Features
- table with tempered glass top
- double sofa
- 2 chairs
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
Sign In or Register