Costway 44-lbs Countertop Ice Maker with Scoop
$166 $186
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEP24228" to make this at least $24 less than you'd pay at other Costway storefronts. Buy Now at Costway

  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • measures 14.5" x 10.5" x 13.5"
  • 8.5 - 9.5 minute ice making cycle
  • Code "DNEP24228"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 48 min ago
1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
Expensive if the cube compartment is not refrigerated.
5 min ago