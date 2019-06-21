New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$149 w/ $37 Rakuten Points $186
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. Plus, you'll bag $37 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $37 under last week's mention, $74 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Costway Wicker Sofa Outdoor Patio 4-Piece Set
$190 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Wicker Sofa Outdoor Patio 4-Piece Set for $229.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $189.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's $110 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- loveseat, two single sofas, and coffee table w/ glass top
Walmart · 18 hrs ago
Flowerhouse Hanging Egg Chair
$170 $269
free shipping
Walmart offers the Flowerhouse Hanging Egg Chair in Bark for $169.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30, although most retailers charge $300 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 66" overall height
- seat measures 43" x 34"
- includes stand
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights
from $60 $300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights in Navy or Red Clay, with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 9-foot for $59.99 ($70 off)
- 10-foot for $79.99 ($60 off)
- 11-foot for $99.99 ($200 off)
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated aluminum pole
- integrated solar LED lighting
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Aosom Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair
$52 with $8 Rakuten points $90
free shipping
Aosom via Rakuten offers the Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair in Grey for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. Plus, you'll bag $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's $6 under our February mention, $38 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated aluminum frame
- anti-UV water-resistant fabric
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $60 Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 w/ $30 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $16 under our April mention, $209 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $48 in Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $47.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Costway · 2 days ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine w/ Drain Pump
$149 $179
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine with Drain Pump for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $148.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 7.7-lb. capacity
- 3 water level choices
- 5 programs
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair
$44 $55
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair for $54.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Flat it measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6''
- Model: HW57991BE
Sign In or Register