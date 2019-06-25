New
Rakuten · 45 mins ago
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
$144 $180
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set in Black for $143.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Features
- includes a loveseat, 2 single sofas and a coffee table
- thick seat cushion
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
Costway 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Set
$93 $116
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Cushioned Patio Set for $115.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $92.79. With free shipping, that's $23 under our mention from two weeks ago, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
Today only, you'll also receive $13.80 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
- 2 cushioned chairs
- coffee table
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
BH&G Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights
from $60 $300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights in Navy or Red Clay, with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 9-foot for $59.99 ($70 off)
- 10-foot for $79.99 ($60 off)
- 11-foot for $99.99 ($200 off)
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated aluminum pole
- integrated solar LED lighting
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella
$33
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella in several colors for $32.99. Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fade-resistant canopy
- steel frame
Amazon · 5 days ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Toni 10x10-Foot Gazebo
$78 $175
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Toni 10x10-Foot Gazebo in Beige for $89 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18 and the best deal we've seen for this gazebo.
Update: The price has dropped to $78. Buy Now
Features
- measures 118" x 118" x 103"
- polyester canopy and steel frame
- Model: GAZ-201500
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes
$32
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes in Carbon/Red Alert for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and wide sizes from 8 to 13
Rakuten · 6 days ago
G.H. Bass & Co. Mens Wyatt Leather Loafers
$24 with $3 Rakuten points $100
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Wyatt Leather Loafers in Dark Tan or Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's a total savings of $76 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 9.5
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine w/ Drain Pump
$149 $179
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine with Drain Pump for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $148.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 7.7-lb. capacity
- 3 water level choices
- 5 programs
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Anti-Slip 4-Step Folding Ladder
$44 $59
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Anti-Slip 4-Step Folding Ladder for $58.99. Coupon code "DNTL33011" drops that to $44. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 17.5" x 34.3" x 49"
- 330-lb. max weight capacity
Costway · 5 days ago
Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper
$40 $46
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper for $45.95. Coupon code "DNHW58970" drops the price to $40. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway · 13 hrs ago
Costway Stainless Steel Electric Warming Tray with Glass Top
$33 $37
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Stainless Steel Electric Warming Tray with Glass Top for $36.95. Coupon code "DNEP235791" drops the price to $33. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 15.5" x 12.5"
- 180-watt
- 2 side cool-touch carry handles
